Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 6:04 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6 p.m., Monday, April 12, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 332,222 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 260,579 confirmed cases
    • 71,643 probable cases
  • 324,868 recoveries
  • 1,640 active cases
    • 1,121 confirmed active cases
    • 519 probable active cases
  • 5,665 total deaths
    • 4,514 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,151 deaths among probable cases
  • 156 currently hospitalized
    • 51 in ICU
    • 17 on ventilators
  • 3,442,968 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,097,699 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, April 12:

  1. Benton: 18
  2. Washington: 11
  3. Pulaski: 10

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,103 36 2,965 102 21,031
Clay 1,728 5 1,673 50 18,118
Cleburne 1,950 4 1,872 73 22,511
Craighead 13,158 75 12,905 177 119,694
Crittenden 5,917 42 5,777 96 42,303
Cross 1,933 13 1,871 49 16,462
Greene 6,044 35 5,933 75 48,782
Independence 3,730 14 3,595 121 41,487
Jackson 3,210 2 3,169 38 27,082
Lawrence 2,075 6 2,026 43 15,114
Mississippi 5,777 25 5,646 106 40,835
Poinsett 3,126 11 3,037 76 27,405
Randolph 2,070 11 2,012 47 20,032
St. Francis 3,543 28 3,478 41 30,958
Sharp 1,558 7 1,506 45 17,402
Stone 983 0 953 30 12,068
White 7,870 62 7,688 118 53,349
Woodruff 641 8 621 12 8,474

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

