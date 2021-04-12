Man accused of soliciting boys for sex facing new charges

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of offering teenage boys alcohol in exchange for sex now faces even more charges.
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Brandon Gilbert of Oxford on April 7 on suspicion of three counts of internet stalking of a child, two counts of sexual indecency with a child, and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
Initially, Gilbert was charged with just one count of internet stalking of a child after investigators said he contacted three boys on Snapchat and offered them alcohol in exchange for sex.
According to newly released online court documents, four days after Gilbert’s March 12 arrest, detectives interviewed a boy who claimed that in October of 2019 Gilbert had rubbed his inner thigh in a sexual manner.
The victim told deputies he yelled at Gilbert to stop, and the man complied. However, he stated that Gilbert continued touch him inappropriately “by smacking and groping” the victim.
The boy also claimed that Gilbert “incessantly offered [him] hard alcohol.”
Another victim said Gilbert had groped him and masturbated in front of him. The boy told deputies he was “terrified and did not welcome Gilbert’s advances.”
On March 18, yet another boy reported Gilbert solicited sex acts from him in exchange for money.
Upon reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on April 7 to charge Gilbert with the additional charges and amended his bond from $10,000 to $40,000.
