Prosecutor releases new information in deadly convenience store shooting

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KAIT/KY3) - Detectives are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that left three people injured, and another person dead.
According to a report from KY3, deputies arrested Christopher L. Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo. on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A judge ordered him held without bond.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Snappy Mart on U.S. Highway 63.
When Oregon County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found one victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Inside the store, they found a California truck lying dead against the wall. According to the report, he had been shot through the glass window from outside.
Deputies also found a woman sitting at a table with a gunshot wound.
The third victim, who identified Lindley as the gunman, had been shot in the face. All of the victims were taken to a Springfield hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say surveillance video captured the shootings. They added that Lindley had a connection with one of the victims but did not elaborate.
Koshkonong is located about 15 minutes south of West Plains on U.S. 63.
