Rural broadband expansion included in American Jobs Plan

AUGUSTA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Augusta received $2.3 million to provide high-speed internet. With the American Jobs Plan, more money may be invested to make sure everyone has internet access.
Over a quarter of Arkansans live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure. With $100 billion of the $2 trillion of the bill focused on building that infrastructure, more Region 8 towns could find growth like Augusta.
Augusta received their large grant from the Arkansas Rural Connect broadband program.
Ritter Communications is helping lead the change in the town, where Mayor Jeff Collins is incredibly optimistic about the impact the grant will make.
“We have internet service and things here already,” Collins said, “A little outdated in some areas like most rural towns are. So this is a great big boost to our schools and to our businesses.”
Augusta is starting with connecting businesses with new fiber optic internet and will provide it to the rest of their community afterward.
As for the American Jobs Plan’s status, It will be paid for with the Made in America Tax Plan, which the White House says will have corporations pay “their fair share.”
Congress still has to consider and vote on the American Jobs Plan.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.