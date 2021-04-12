Woman sentenced for fatal drunk driving crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman involved in a crash that claimed the life of a teen will spend the next 8 years in prison.
According to court documents, 62-year-old Cheryl Clement of Horseshoe Bend was intoxicated on Jan. 30, 2019, when she collided head-on with a truck driven by Rodney Kemp, 39, of Salem on Johnson View Road near Wiseman.
Before the crash, which claimed the life of 17-year-old Tiffany Russell, Clement had consumed six whiskey drinks at a local club, the affidavit stated.
The court documents stated her blood alcohol content taken four hours after the crash was 0.217, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.
On April 7, Clement entered a negotiated plea of guilty to negligent homicide, second-degree battery, and driving while intoxicated.
Judge Tim Weaver sentenced Clement to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and ordered her to pay all court costs, fees, and fines.
Clement is being held in the Izard County Jail awaiting transfer to the ADC.
