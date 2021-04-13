April 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, April 13. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Isolated showers are expected today with our next cold front.
The weather won’t feel quite as warm, either, with upper 60s in the afternoon forecast.
Another shot at rain arrives early Wednesday morning before a respite on Thursday.
Temperatures continue a downward slide into the low 60s through the end of the week.
Rain chances return Friday evening into Saturday morning, followed by drier and warmer weather early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man says it’s time to breathe new life into a Jonesboro park that has laid dormant for years.
Area educators say a new state law will not only improve Arkansas’s education system but keep more teachers in the classroom.
A massive jobs plan could bring the world wide web to rural parts of Region 8.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.