Arkansas baseball #1 in all six national polls

The college baseball community agrees that Arkansas is the No. 1 team in the country.
The Razorbacks led all six major polls released Monday and early Tuesday morning, standing tall as the unanimously top-ranked team in college baseball for week nine of the season. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each put Arkansas atop their respective rankings.
It is the third time that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 squad this year as well as the seventh consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the No. 1 spot in at least one of the six.
The Hogs, 26-5 overall on the season, are in sole possession of first place in the SEC West with a 9-3 mark in conference play. Arkansas stormed through Ole Miss over the weekend, taking two of three games against the Rebels to earn a series win in Oxford for the first time since the 2010 campaign.
Arkansas is back in Fayetteville this week to begin a six-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. The action gets underway against UA Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
