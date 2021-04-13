Arkansas State football kicks off final week of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicked off their final week of spring practice.
Butch Jones’ Red Wolves took advantage of the nice weather Monday afternoon. They had a 2+ hour session inside Centennial Bank Stadium. Special teams drills were featured in the 15 minute period open to media.
The scarlet and black will work out Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday to close out spring practice. The Pack Day Spring Game is set for Saturday at 2:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The intrasquad matchup is open to the public.
