Cadets honor Trumann officer with donation to C.O.P.S

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Class A donated $1,500 of personal contribution to Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors.
Andrea Schmidt, a COPS representative, spoke to the class to honor her husband’s memory.
Trumann Police Officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot and killed in a traffic stop ten years ago.
After her presentation, the class came up with the idea to raise money for the organization.
The Trumann Police Department reacted to the news Monday.
“Thank you for remembering Officer Jonathan Schmidt’s sacrifice,” they wrote on Facebook.
