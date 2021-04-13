Cadets honor Trumann officer with donation to C.O.P.S

Cadets honor Trumann officer with donation to C.O.P.S
The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Class A donated $1,500 of personal contribution to Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors. (Source: Black River Technical College)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 10:01 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Class A donated $1,500 of personal contribution to Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors.

Andrea Schmidt, a COPS representative, spoke to the class to honor her husband’s memory.

The 2021 BRTC LETA Class A was proud to contribute to the Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) Organization on...

Posted by Black River Technical College on Monday, April 12, 2021

Trumann Police Officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot and killed in a traffic stop ten years ago.

After her presentation, the class came up with the idea to raise money for the organization.

The Trumann Police Department reacted to the news Monday.

“Thank you for remembering Officer Jonathan Schmidt’s sacrifice,” they wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.