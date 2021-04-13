District court files lawsuit against county judge over hiring process

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County District Court has filed a lawsuit against Independence County Judge Robert Griffin, according to court documents.
The lawsuit stems from a hiring dispute.
In 2020, the Independence County Quorum Court approved the budget for five clerks for the 2021 fiscal year. Now the county is operating one clerk short.
One of the clerks retired in February 2021, in which an email from Judge Robert Griffin said there was a problem filling the position according to the lawsuit.
During the February quorum court meeting, the Independence County Attorney presented a memo stating the district judge would have to petition the Batesville City Council to fill the position saying the quorum court was barred from approving the request.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.