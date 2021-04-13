Federal pause on vaccine forces clinic cancellations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who planned to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will have to wait or make other plans.
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control recommended the U.S. “pause” its administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
As a result, several area vaccine clinics have been canceled, including:
Jonesboro:
- Pop-up vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Craighead County Health Unit, 611 E. Washington Ave. has been canceled.
Paragould:
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center announced the vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, has been cancelled. Those with questions should call 870-205-2000. It will offer the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paragould Community Center.
Pemiscot County:
- Pemiscot County Health Center’s clinic scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, postponed. “When the hold is lifted, we will resume clinics and J&J administration as recommended by MO DHSS,” the stated in a news release.
Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, said in an email Tuesday that the department is following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC, and will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.
“We will not hold the scheduled community clinics with the Janssen vaccine,” she said. “We will still hold the clinics if Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available.”
She added that the ADH would provide updates on upcoming clinics when they become available.
Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro told Region 8 News that they do not use the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.
The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University (NYIT) said they use it at some of their clinics. Casey Pierce, the associate director of external relations at NYIT, said on Tuesday:
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.