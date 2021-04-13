High school students learn new skills after school purchases laser system

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Marked Tree School District have worked hard to learn how to operate the new Rabbit Laser System. Their teacher hopes this leads to future job opportunities for the students.
Mr. Chad Stoddard said more kids have been taking an interest in his technical education classes. They all want to get their hands on the new machine.
They’ve only had it for three days, but the kids have already mastered engraving logos.
Shelby Tacker, a junior, says she didn’t realize there were job opportunities in advanced manufacturing and computer-aided design drafting until now.
“Even people who don’t have a class here or don’t have anything Ag-related, they still want to come and learn, and I think it introduces different skills and different future jobs people may want to take on,” Tacker said.
The laser system was purchased through Carl Perkins V Act funds and cost a little over $10,000.
Mr. Stoddard said the skills learned from operating the machine are transferable to several jobs, and he’s excited for Marked Tree students to use it for years to come.
