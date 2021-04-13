Jonesboro man pushing for revitalization at Northside Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northside Park has been dormant for decades.
Rennell Woods, a Jonesboro native, says he wants to revitalize Northside Park as a place for youth to play and help mold them into well-rounded adults.
“This generation needs something that they can latch on to – that they can find new hope and new life,” said Woods.
Woods mentioned he used to frequent Northside Park as a kid and played baseball with his friends.
“It was an incredible experience for me,” he said. “I learned a lot, but also it was a lifeline that nobody even knew before I got involved.”
The Jonesboro native stood in front of the city council meeting to push for the revitalization of the park.
Region 8 News reached out to the city, and they say that this has been an issue for quite some time, and they’re looking to find funding.
As for Woods, he believes that the community should step in to help revitalize the park.
“I think the people in this community understand the value of this land here,” Woods said.
He added that the community would be essential in shaping the next generation.
“We can do more and really look inside of those young men and those young ladies to really see where they are and have to provide after-school enrichment as well as we move forward,” he said.
