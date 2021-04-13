NEA NAIA Roundup (4/12/21)

Crowley’s Ridge College faced Williams Baptist in a softball doubleheader Monday afternoon. Lyon earned conference honors in softball and men’s soccer.
Crowley’s Ridge softball sweeps Williams Baptist
Since joining the NAIA in 2016 Crowley’s Ridge softball had never defeated their geographically closest opponent in Williams Baptist (Ark.) University which sits 20 miles from the CRC campus. That changed Monday as the Lady Pioneers took both games against the Lady Eagles in walk-off fashion, winning game one 2-1, followed by a 3-2 victory.
While starting in the circle for Crowley’s Ridge (12-14), Sammi Henry (SR/Marmaduke, Ark.) did her most damage at the plate, driving in both Lady Pioneer runs. Clocking in at just under 90 minutes, the opening game saw Henry and Williams Baptist’s (15-18) Tess Temple duel it out over four innings.
Bre’Anna Warren (SR/Forrest City, Ark.) cracked open the scoring for CRC in the bottom of the fifth inning. when her one-out double was followed by Henry’s RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.
Maggie Crossno answered for the Lady Eagles, taking the first pitch she saw in the top of the seventh inning over the center-field wall to notch the game at 1-1. In relief, Hannah Powell (SR/Piggott, Ark.) composed herself and retired the next three batters she saw in short order.
The Lady ‘Neers used their speed in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kaitlyn Stebelton (SR/Crosby, Texas)’s one-out single saw her standing on second base after Warren’s groundout. Down the final out of the inning, Henry sent a screamer past the diving glove of the Lady Eagle shortstop to plate Stebelton for the victory.
Henry was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate, driving in both CRC runs. Warren followed with a pair of hits of her own.
Hannah Powell (1-1) picked up the win, tossing a one-hit two innings.
Lady Pioneer (14-15) catcher Bailey Jones (FR/Fairfield, Texas) led off her second game by having a high-and-tight fastball hit her to reach base with one out. Madison Pikey (SR/Doniphan, Mo.) and April Kennedy (JR/Marmaduke, Ark.) followed with a set of walks. With two outs, Kaitlyn Stebelton beat out the throw to first to score Jones which gave CRC a 1-0 lead after two innings.
Williams Baptist (15-19) and Crowley’s Ridge had eerily similar third innings. Both teams loaded the bases with zero outs, and both teams had their starting pitchers - Adrienne Stucker (SO/Poplar Bluff, Mo.) for CRC and Angel Gillette for WBU - work out of the jam without giving up a run.
Scoring runs in the top of the fourth and sixth innings, Williams Baptist took their first lead of the afternoon. That lead proved short-lived as a single, sacrifice bunt, and a wild pitch put Stebelton 60 feet away from tying the game with two outs. Sammi Henry drove Stebelton home with a line drive over third base to knot the game 2-2 after six full innings.
The scoring began and ended in similar manners, with Jones reaching after being hit by a pitch. Madison Pikey’s bunted single put Jones in scoring position with one out. Lacey Lambright (JR/Harrisburg, Ark.) would take a pitch off of her elbow to move the winning run ever closer with the bases loaded. April Kennedy ended things by driving home Jones with a single past the glove of the diving Alyssa Cordell at second base for the 3-2 victory.
Henry continued to see the ball well, gathering three hits in the win. Stebelton and Warren followed behind with two hits each.
Madyson McDermott (SR/Charleston, Mo.) (3-1) earned the victory, throwing one scoreless inning.
The Lady Pioneers will not have to wait long to hit the diamond again, as Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University will arrive in Paragould for a date tomorrow, April 13, for a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Celsey Wood named AMC Softball Player of the Week
Lyon College softball left fielder Celsey Wood has been named the AMC Softball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. This is Wood’s first Player of the Week award in her career.
The sophomore from Batesville, Ark. led the Scots to a 6-0 record this past week, including a pair of wins each over Crowley’s Ridge College, Harris-Stowe State University, and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Wood posted a stellar .647 batting average on the week (11-for-17) to go along with two doubles, two triples, and a home run. In the Scots 13-3 victory over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Sunday, Wood went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, three RBI’s, and two runs scored. On the week, the sophomore left fielder totaled 12 RBI’s and nine runs scored.
On the season, the Batesville product has posted a team-best .412 batting average with 14 RBI’s and 14 runs scored on the year.
Other nominees for the AMC Player of the Week award were: Allison Seats (Central Baptist), Mallory Feldewerth (William Woods), Allison Keen (Columbia), Lauren Wright (Health Sciences and Pharmacy), Jordan Corby (Missouri Baptist), and Maggie Crossno (Williams Baptist)
Lyon is set to travel to Missouri for a conference doubleheader against William Woods University on Saturday, Apr. 17. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
Marcos Fernandez named AMC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
Lyon College men’s soccer junior, Marcos Fernandez, was named the American Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Week, which was announced by the conference office Monday evening. This is Fernandez’s second time he has earned this honor in his career.
The junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, was terrific in the AMC Quarterfinal match as Fernandez scored one goal and tallied two assists in Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Central Baptist College on Saturday.
Marcos Fernandez has put together a great season for the Scots as he has tallied a team-high eight assists to go along with three goals scored on the season.
Other nominees for the AMC Offensive Player of the Week award were: Brandon Burton (Missouri Baptist), Erik Rajoy (Columbia), Grant Woodard (Health Sciences and Pharmacy), and Jacobo Obrador (Williams Baptist).
The No. 3 seeded Scots face the No. 2 seeded Missouri Baptist University Spartans in the AMC Semifinals on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
