NEA NAIA Roundup (4/12/21)

The sophomore from Batesville, Ark. led the Scots to a 6-0 record this past week, including a pair of wins each over Crowley’s Ridge College, Harris-Stowe State University, and University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Wood posted a stellar .647 batting average on the week (11-for-17) to go along with two doubles, two triples, and a home run. In the Scots 13-3 victory over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Sunday, Wood went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, three RBI’s, and two runs scored. On the week, the sophomore left fielder totaled 12 RBI’s and nine runs scored.