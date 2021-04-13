Police need help identifying owner/operator of truck seen near Morgan Nick disappearance

ALMA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alma Police Department wants your help in identifying the owner of a truck with a camper shell known to be at the ball field Morgan Nick was kidnapped from on June 9, 1995.
Police describe the vehicle with “unique details” of the truck and camper, noting an “extended gap between the cab and camper, the window configuration on the camper, and the wrap-around taillight.”
Morgan Nick was six years old when she disappeared from a little league ball field in Alma after going to catch fireflies with other children.
If you know anything about the truck, who owned it or, operated it, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 1-800-843-5678.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.