Police searching for ‘greedy’ trio who stole TVs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need the public’s help finding a trio of so-called “greedy subjects.”
According to a news release shared on social media Tuesday, the three suspects walked into the Parker Road Walmart on April 8 and walked out with two large televisions.
Police say the three did not stop to pay.
They were last seen getting into a white 2003 GMC Suburban with Tennessee tags and driving away.
Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts should contact the Jonesboro Police Department or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
