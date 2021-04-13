Police searching for ‘greedy’ trio who stole TVs

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 12:06 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need the public’s help finding a trio of so-called “greedy subjects.”

According to a news release shared on social media Tuesday, the three suspects walked into the Parker Road Walmart on April 8 and walked out with two large televisions.

Police say the three did not stop to pay.

They were last seen getting into a white 2003 GMC Suburban with Tennessee tags and driving away.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts should contact the Jonesboro Police Department or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

