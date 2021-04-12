Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/12/21)

By Chris Hudgison | April 12, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:08 PM

Poinsett County teams faced off on the diamond in non-conference action. Marked Tree baseball moved to 9-3 with a victory over rival EPC. The Lady Warriors moved to 14-4 with a win over Trumann.

Marked Tree 12, East Poinsett County 6 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 6, Trumann 0 (Softball)

Valley View 2, Heber Springs 1 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 7, Heber Springs 0 (Girls Soccer)

Wynne 10, Batesville 6 (Softball)

Southside 1, Wynne 0 (Girls Soccer)

Highland 9, Salem 7 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 2, Riverside 1 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 7, Salem 1 (Softball)

Manila 6, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)

Piggott 19, Armorel 13 (Softball)

Rector 14, Bay 0 (Softball - Kaley Isom throws no-hitter)

Augusta 12, Brinkley 3 (Baseball)

Melbourne 10, Cave City 4 (Baseball)

Cave City 7, Conway Christian 1 (Boys Soccer)

Izard County 14, Norfork 0 (Baseball)

Cedar Ridge 10, Bradford 4 (Softball)

Shirley 14, Viola 9 (Softball)

Midland 9, White County Central 0 (Softball)

