Poinsett County teams faced off on the diamond in non-conference action. Marked Tree baseball moved to 9-3 with a victory over rival EPC. The Lady Warriors moved to 14-4 with a win over Trumann.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/12/21)
Marked Tree 12, East Poinsett County 6 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 6, Trumann 0 (Softball)
Valley View 2, Heber Springs 1 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 7, Heber Springs 0 (Girls Soccer)
Wynne 10, Batesville 6 (Softball)
Southside 1, Wynne 0 (Girls Soccer)
Highland 9, Salem 7 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 2, Riverside 1 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 7, Salem 1 (Softball)
Manila 6, Gosnell 1 (Baseball)
Piggott 19, Armorel 13 (Softball)
Rector 14, Bay 0 (Softball - Kaley Isom throws no-hitter)
Augusta 12, Brinkley 3 (Baseball)
Melbourne 10, Cave City 4 (Baseball)
Cave City 7, Conway Christian 1 (Boys Soccer)
Izard County 14, Norfork 0 (Baseball)
Cedar Ridge 10, Bradford 4 (Softball)
Shirley 14, Viola 9 (Softball)
Midland 9, White County Central 0 (Softball)
