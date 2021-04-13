Backhoe snags line leading to power outage

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City residents are in the dark Monday after a backhoe on a trailer snagged a phone line breaking three poles, according to Matt Faries with Entergy Arkansas.
At 3:30 p.m., about 2,600 people were without power, with power restored in about an hour, with 470 remaining in the dark.
Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m.
As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, Entergy Arkansas reports an outage along W. Center Street between Flat Rock Road and Highway 167 and an outage in neighborhoods off of and along Matlock Road between W. Center Street and School Road.
Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett says to use an alternative route.
