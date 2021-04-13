Traffic pattern on I-555 in Jonesboro changing Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new traffic pattern is coming to a busy section of Interstate 555 in Jonesboro.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, southbound traffic between Southwest Drive (Highway 18) and Nettleton Avenue (Highway 463) will shift to the newly constructed northbound section of roadway according to ArDOT.
They say this will result in one lane for traffic going northbound and southbound until October 2021.
To enter and exit the northbound lane, drivers will use the newly constructed median ramps.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.