Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here is a list of COVID-19 vaccine clinics available in Region 8:
Ash Flat:
- A mass COVID vaccine clinic will be held at the health unit in Ash Flat located by the courthouse (724 Ash Flat Drive), From 8:30 until 5:30 1st come 1st serve. They will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must bring a photo ID and insurance card if they have it, must be 18 years and older, and an Arkansas resident. (If you have had COVID and received recovery plasma in the last 90 days, you cannot have the vaccine yet.)
Batesville:
- NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Batesville on April 13. The clinic will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Batesville High School gym, at 1 Pioneer Drive. All Arkansans ages 18 and up are eligible to participate. NYITCOM will be administering the Moderna vaccine, and the people who attend the event will be required to return on May 11 for their second dose. The follow-up event will also be held in the Batesville High School gym. Insurance is not required, and vaccines are free to those eligible due to a grant NYITCOM received from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.
Black River Area Development Corporation:
- BRAD will offer free transportation to COVID-19 appointments inside the city limits of Corning, Hoxie, Pocahontas, and Walnut Ridge. To schedule a ride, call 870-892-4547 or 888-723-4640. Bus fares will be paid by BRAD CSBG
Jonesboro:
- Walk-in vaccine clinic at NEA Baptist Main Clinic building, 4802 East Johnson, and at select primary clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For vaccines at the main clinic building, enter the main clinic entrance and ask to be directed to the proper location.
Paragould:
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center will offer the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Paragould Community Center. For more information, call (870) 205-2000.
Pocahontas:
- Pocahontas Medical Clinic, 2901 Medical Center Drive, has started vaccination clinics beginning March 25 for patients that fall under Phase 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C. Moderna vaccines will be given so patients will need to be prepared for a second dose in 28 days. Due to supply, vaccines are given by appointment only by calling 870-892-4467.
As of March 30, Arkansans 16-years-old and older are eligible for the vaccine.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
On Thursday, March 11, Walmart announced many of its stores in the area have begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.
On Monday, April 12, CVS announced it will begin providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at 16 locations in Arkansas, including Jonesboro and Paragould. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.
For a list of pharmacies throughout the state now accepting appointments, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.
