Woman arrested after attempting to set car on fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman suspected of arson is behind bars after Jonesboro police said she set a vehicle on fire and tried to hide from officers.
According to a police report, it happened April 12 around 4:35 a.m. at the 2500-block of Glenn Place.
A witness told police they saw Autumn Nicole Raymond, 20, of Brookland, set a 2016 Kia Optima on fire.
Raymond then reportedly ran down the street after setting bottom of the car on fire, causing police to issue a BOLO.
At the scene, police found a burned lunch bag containing a burned t-shirt, cigarettes, and cigarillos in a silver burned container.
Raymond was found in Poinsett County and was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
She faces several charges, including arson, possession of meth or cocaine LT 2GM, and failure to appear (misdemeanor).
