Arkansas reports 220 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas on Wednesday reported 220 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths from the illness the virus causes.
The Department of Health on Wednesday said the state has had 332,666 virus cases since the pandemic began and 5,680 total deaths from COVID-19.
The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 52 to 1,715.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by three to 151. The department said nearly 26,000 more virus vaccine doses were administered.
More than 1.4 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.
