Arkansas State Athletics establishes Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund

“Having a full scholarship gives me freedom to do what I love and focus on my priorities to be the best student-athlete I can be,” said Grace Flowers, an All-Sun Belt Conference performer and school-record holder on the A-State women’s track and field team. “Without my scholarship, it wouldn’t be possible for me to be in college, and I wouldn’t have the hope of my future that I do now. I’m thankful that my coach saw the potential in me, which changed my life forever.”