Arkansas State Athletics establishes Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund

Shining a spotlight on one of the most impactful way to support its student-athletes, the Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday it has created the “Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund” that will provide donors special benefits while assisting the academic and athletic endeavors of current and future Red Wolves.
“Having a full scholarship gives me freedom to do what I love and focus on my priorities to be the best student-athlete I can be,” said Grace Flowers, an All-Sun Belt Conference performer and school-record holder on the A-State women’s track and field team. “Without my scholarship, it wouldn’t be possible for me to be in college, and I wouldn’t have the hope of my future that I do now. I’m thankful that my coach saw the potential in me, which changed my life forever.”
Competing at the NCAA FBS level as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, A-State sponsor’s 16 intercollegiate sports featuring over 330 student-athletes. Donations to help annually fund scholarships plays a crucial role in A-State’s ability to provide life-changing opportunities for student-athletes who represent the university and community in athletics while earning their degree.
“My scholarship means the absolute world to me, honestly,” said A-State football offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr., who was a 2019 All-Sun Belt Conference selection and 2020 Wuerfful Trophy Watch List member. “It is one of my biggest blessings from God. Without it, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to attend college because it’s too expensive. So, I’m beyond grateful for it and everything that comes with it.”
Not only does giving to the Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund make these opportunities possible, doing so is directly linked to A-State’s new priority points system and provides additional benefits to donors.
Any donation amount makes a difference in the life of an A-State student-athlete and is tied to the priority points system with three points awarded for every dollar given to the scholarship fund. However, there are also two giving levels that, when reached, provide extra benefits.
The top level, or “Champion Level,” is $25,000 and covers the average cost of a full scholarship, including tuition, housing, books and fees. This level provides the following benefits:
· Name the position of your choice (Your name + the starting position on the designated team) and photo publicized on social media with the student-athlete(s) in the position
· Triple priority points for every dollar (3 points for every dollar)
· Name on the video board during pregame of designated sport
· 100 percent tax deductible
The second level, or “Howl Level,” is $12,500 and covers half the average cost of a full scholarship (one semester). This level provides the following benefits:
· Triple priority points for every dollar (3 points for every dollar)
· Name on the video board during pregame of designated sport
· 100 percent tax deductible
“This is truly a philanthropic opportunity to be a part of a life-changing moment for Arkansas State University student-athletes,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen. “Providing scholarships is our highest priority in terms of allowing our student-athletes to compete, graduate and become great ambassadors for our university and community. We’re excited about the role our Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund will play in that process, as well as the opportunity to connect the lives of our donors and student-athletes in this particular way.”
A-State’s rewards-based priority points system was announced last week and calls for ticket purchasing and donation incentives that provide better opportunities for not only ticket options, parking locations and activities surrounding home A-State game days, but also future bowl-game appearances and the ability to obtain tickets through the Red Wolves’ allotment for their Sept. 6, 2025, football match up against Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Additional information about the Pack of Champions Scholarship Fund and/or A-State’s priority points system may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.
