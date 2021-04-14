Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:58 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 332,666 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 260,827 confirmed cases
    • 71,839 probable cases
  • 325,221 recoveries
  • 1,715 active cases
    • 1,133 confirmed active cases
    • 582 probable active cases
  • 5,680 total deaths
    • 4,518 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,162 deaths among probable cases
  • 151 currently hospitalized
    • 57 in ICU
    • 20 on ventilators
  • 3,454,670 people total have been tested
    • 9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,108,954 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, April 14:

  1. Washington: 79
  2. Pulaski: 58
  3. Benton: 50

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,107 31 2,974 102 21,208
Clay 1,732 9 1,673 50 18,179
Cleburne 1,952 5 1,873 73 22,562
Craighead 13,184 85 12,921 177 120,239
Crittenden 5,925 39 5,788 96 42,716
Cross 1,934 11 1,874 49 16,503
Greene 6,049 33 5,940 75 49,157
Independence 3,735 15 3,598 122 41,785
Jackson 3,210 1 3,170 38 27,180
Lawrence 2,076 7 2,026 43 15,181
Mississippi 5,782 24 5,651 107 40,929
Poinsett 3,132 14 3,042 76 27,575
Randolph 2,073 10 2,016 47 20,089
St. Francis 3,549 22 3,486 41 31,085
Sharp 1,562 10 1,507 45 17,449
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,105
White 7,884 57 7,707 118 53,473
Woodruff 642 9 621 12 8,580

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

