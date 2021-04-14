Jonesboro restaurants seeing decline in staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Restaurants in Jonesboro are struggling with their staffing because people have discovered that they make more on unemployment and stimulus payments.
Paul Bass, the owner of Lazzari’s Italian Oven, says he had people tell them they will not back to work for months.
“Some recently have said they won’t be looking for a job until September,” Bass said.
He adds the benefits that people receive from the COVID-19 relief bill are no match for restaurant wages.
“Can’t compete with the government’s money,” said Bass.
Just across town, Roots owner Paula Lowe has also struggled with the employee turnover rate.
“They are hired, and they just don’t come,” Lowe said.
Lowe mentioned that even if she were to add more hiring incentives, she feels there would not be “much initiative.”
Gary Latanich – a retired Arkansas State University economics professor – says he does not blame people choosing to stay home.
“Logically, what would you do?” he asked. “Would you go back to $7-8 an hour? Or would you think ‘Hey, for now, it’s just $23 an hour,’”
Latanich added it would be a while before the government payment runs out, so restaurants are “going to have a problem.”
