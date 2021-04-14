Lyon College football team wants to honor memory of fallen teammate

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One college football team wants to honor the memory of a former player who passed away.
In a Facebook post, Lyon College officials asked for donations to erect a permanent memorial to honor former senior kicker and punter Ignacio Gomez.
Gomez died March 30 and is the Lyon all-time leader in 16 special teams categories, including points, field goals made, and punts.
According to the Facebook post, plans are underway to name the football player lounge in his honor, while the goal is to erect the permanent memorial once a new football field is completed.
The goal is to raise $15,000.
Anyone who’d like to contribute can do so by clicking here.
