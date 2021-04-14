It was another busy Tuesday on the diamond and on the pitch around Northeast Arkansas.
Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/13/21)
Jonesboro 14, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)
Jonesboro 17, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)
Nettleton 15, Jonesboro 4 (Softball)
Nettleton 26, Jonesboro 7 (Softball)
Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)
Jonesboro 8, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)
Marion 13, Paragould 2 (Baseball)
Marion 4, Paragould 0 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 3, Batesville 2 (Baseball)
Batesville 12, Greene County Tech 11 (Baseball)
Greene County Tech 12, Batesville 2 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 15, Batesville 3 (Softball)
Greene County Tech 2, Marion 1 (Boys Soccer)
Greene County Tech 5, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)
Searcy 14, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)
Searcy 13, West Memphis 1 (Baseball)
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 2 (Baseball)
Pocahontas 16, Brookland 15 (Baseball)
Brookland 13, Pocahontas 2 (Softball)
Brookland 13, Pocahontas 3 (Softball)
Valley View 21, Trumann 0 (Baseball)
Valley View 14, Trumann 3 (Baseball)
Valley View 2, Mountain Home 0 (Boys Soccer)
Valley View 7, Mountain Home 0 (Girls Soccer)
Southside 17, Highland 0 (Softball)
Tuckerman 14, White County Central 2 (Baseball)
Tuckerman 15, White County Central 0 (Softball)
Salem 11, Sloan-Hendrix 9 (Baseball)
Salem 18, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)
Mountain Home 2, Russellville 1 (Baseball)
Marked Tree 12, Mammoth Spring 6 (Baseball)
Mammoth Spring 6, Hillcrest 0 (Softball)
Rose Bud 10, Cave City 4 (Baseball)
Melbourne 4, McCrory 1 (Baseball)
Izard County 15, Concord 0 (Baseball)
Izard County 20, Concord 0 (Baseball)
Viola 12, Norfork 0 (Baseball)
Walnut Ridge 14, Corning 4 (Baseball)
Corning 13, Piggott 9 (Softball)
Riverside 7, East Poinsett County 1 (Baseball)
East Poinsett County 9, Riverside 0 (Softball)
Cedar Ridge 5, Midland 3 (Softball)
