Region 8 HS Spring Sports Scoreboard (4/13/21)

By Chris Hudgison | April 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:16 PM

It was another busy Tuesday on the diamond and on the pitch around Northeast Arkansas.

Jonesboro 14, Nettleton 1 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 17, Nettleton 5 (Baseball)

Jonesboro sweeps Nettleton in 5A East baseball doubleheader

Nettleton 15, Jonesboro 4 (Softball)

Nettleton 26, Jonesboro 7 (Softball)

Nettleton sweeps Jonesboro in 5A East softball doubleheader

Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 0 (Boys Soccer)

Jonesboro 8, Nettleton 0 (Girls Soccer)

Marion 13, Paragould 2 (Baseball)

Marion 4, Paragould 0 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 3, Batesville 2 (Baseball)

Batesville 12, Greene County Tech 11 (Baseball)

Greene County Tech 12, Batesville 2 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 15, Batesville 3 (Softball)

Greene County Tech 2, Marion 1 (Boys Soccer)

Greene County Tech 5, Marion 0 (Girls Soccer)

Searcy 14, West Memphis 0 (Baseball)

Searcy 13, West Memphis 1 (Baseball)

Brookland 3, Pocahontas 2 (Baseball)

Pocahontas 16, Brookland 15 (Baseball)

Brookland and Pocahontas split 4A-3 baseball doubleheader

Brookland 13, Pocahontas 2 (Softball)

Brookland 13, Pocahontas 3 (Softball)

Brookland sweeps Pocahontas in 4A-3 softball doubleheader

Valley View 21, Trumann 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 14, Trumann 3 (Baseball)

Valley View 2, Mountain Home 0 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 7, Mountain Home 0 (Girls Soccer)

Southside 17, Highland 0 (Softball)

Tuckerman 14, White County Central 2 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 15, White County Central 0 (Softball)

Salem 11, Sloan-Hendrix 9 (Baseball)

Salem 18, Sloan-Hendrix 0 (Softball)

Mountain Home 2, Russellville 1 (Baseball)

Marked Tree 12, Mammoth Spring 6 (Baseball)

Mammoth Spring 6, Hillcrest 0 (Softball)

Rose Bud 10, Cave City 4 (Baseball)

Melbourne 4, McCrory 1 (Baseball)

Izard County 15, Concord 0 (Baseball)

Izard County 20, Concord 0 (Baseball)

Viola 12, Norfork 0 (Baseball)

Walnut Ridge 14, Corning 4 (Baseball)

Corning 13, Piggott 9 (Softball)

Riverside 7, East Poinsett County 1 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 9, Riverside 0 (Softball)

Cedar Ridge 5, Midland 3 (Softball)

