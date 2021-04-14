Several Region 8 elected officials take stand on Second Amendment

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - More elected officials are speaking up against gun restrictions, including those in two Region 8 Counties.
Members of the Jackson County Quorum Court and the Cleburne County Sheriff are taking measures to show their commitment to the Second Amendment.
“We are wanting our voice to be heard that we support the Second Amendment as it was written and as it has been interpreted up until this point,” Jackson County Justice of Peace Kenny Falwell said.
The Jackson County Quorum Court passed a resolution Monday.
It reads: “affirming by resolution Jackson County’s commitment to guard against any encroachment on individual liberty rights enumerated in the U.S. Bill of Rights and the Arkansas Declaration of Rights, including but not limited to the right to “keep and bear arms.”
Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown made the trip down to Little Rock to speak for a bill that would restrict the federal government’s jurisdiction over Arkansas and gun rights.
“Our Founding Fathers were very intelligent,” Brown said during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday, talking about SB298. “Our primary purpose, our primary existence is to protect the rights and liberties of the people that we serve.”
And Falwell says while the quorum court did not pass a law, the resolution should stand as a message.
“While we recognize that there are people in our county that are our constituents that may not feel the same way as we as a quorum court do, we feel that a majority of them do and would want us to voice our opinion and let the people in Little Rock know what our opinion is,” Falwell said.
But, to those who do have the power to pass impactful laws, Brown had this message.
“My personal opinion, I think, the state not only has the authority to do it, but the state has the responsibility to pass laws like this when they can see impeding overreach from the federal government,” Brown said.
Falwell did acknowledge the abundance of gun violence the nation has seen lately. He says he doesn’t want to trivialize the phrase ‘guns don’t kill people, people kill people”, but he believes that if guns weren’t available then people would use something else to commit their crime.
He adds there are many answers or solutions but suggests the effort of legislation should be made toward the people who commit the crime, not law-abiding citizens.
As officials continue to make their stance be known, several bills regarding protecting gun rights continue to move through the Arkansas General Assembly.
