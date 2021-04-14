Trial date set in Sutherland case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial has been set for this fall for a man accused of capital murder and rape in the death of a Jackson County woman, according to court records.
A Sept. 28 trial date has been set for Quake Lewellyn, 29, of Jonesboro in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Lewellyn, who also faces kidnapping and abuse of a corpse charge, was arrested last August in the death of Sydney Sutherland. The trial in the case was scheduled to start April 20, but was rescheduled Wednesday.
An official with the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock said that Lewellyn is fit to stand trial in the case.
A motion and plea day was also set for July 6 in the case.
