Tyler Zuber makes first appearance of 2021 with Royals

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is back in the fold with the Royals.
Kansas City called up Tyler Zuber on Tuesday from the Alternate Training Site. The Arkansas State alum made his first appearance of the season Wednesday afternoon. Zuber got the ball in the bottom of the 9th. He faced 4 batters and struck out two of them, Royals beat the Angels 6 - 1.
The White Hall native fared well to end 2020. Zuber struck out 18 in 9 plus innings in September, allowing just 3 hits. He kept that momentum going in 2021 Spring Training. Tyler struck out 4 in 3 appearances in March.
