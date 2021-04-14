What you need to know: April 14

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
You’ll want to grab an umbrella this morning as rain is moving across northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri.
Showers and thunderstorms flare up once again early today ahead of our next cold front.
Up to a half-inch of rain may fall before lunchtime.
Expect dry but cloudy, cool conditions for the afternoon with highs only reaching 60°F. Another round of light rain should move across Region 8 late tonight.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick is tracking the radar and will give you the timing of the rain.
News Headlines
Two turkey hunters say they are lucky to be alive after witnessing Saturday’s shootings at a Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store.
Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the former police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.
A bill that seeks to meet basic standards for Arkansas tenants passed the Senate and now heads to the house.
Lane changes on Interstate 5-55 in Jonesboro could slow down your morning commute.
A blind and deaf therapy dog is winning the hearts of children in schools and veterans in retirement homes.
Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have these stories and more during the next hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.