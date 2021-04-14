Yadi makes history, catches 2,000 games for same team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Yadier Molina became the first catcher in the MLB to catch 2,000 games for the same team.
He’s the sixth catcher in MLB history to catch 2,000 career games, and the only backstop to do exclusively with one team.
On Wednesday, April 14, the Cardinals played the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium as part of a three-game series.
They leave for Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.
St. Louis climbed back into second place in the NL Central, tied with Milwaukee, and one game back of first place Cincinnati.
