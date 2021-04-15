April 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, April 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Those April showers moved out overnight and we’ll spend a great deal of Thursday underneath clear skies.
Unseasonably cool and breezy conditions hang around through this afternoon, with highs in the low 60s.
An approaching upper disturbance will touch off widespread showers on Friday but many of us will stay under a quarter-inch rainfall.
We’ll have a couple chilly mornings with lows dipping to 40°F. Some of our northern counties may experience a light frost this weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The pandemic forced a Region 8 theater to shut its doors for a year, but now they’re ready to make a “Big Beyond” comeback.
A high-speed chase down Interstate 555 ended late Wednesday night with a Jonesboro man behind bars.
Area superintendents are cheering state plans to provide teachers and schools with more money.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.