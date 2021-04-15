Arkansas reports 283 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 283 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths from the illness the virus causes.
The Department of Health on Thursday said there have been 332,949 total virus cases in the state since the pandemic began last year.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,686. The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 128 to 1,843. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by two to 153.
The department reported an additional 25,630 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered.
