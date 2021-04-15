Arkansas Senate approves Johnny Cash Day in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas state Senate on Thursday approved a state memorial day in honor of the Man in Black.
The bill would set aside Feb. 26 - Cash’s birthday - of each year to honor Cash’s contribution to music, the state of Arkansas and the United States.
Cash, who made songs like “Folsom Prison Blues” and “A Boy Named Sue” famous, was born in Kingsland and grew up in Dyess.
“John R. “Johnny” Cash was a legendary musician, citizen of the state of Arkansas, and contributed to the musical history of the United States and Arkansas,” the bill noted.
The bill co-sponsored by Sen. Dave Wallace (R-Leachville) and Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) now heads to the House.
