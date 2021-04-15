Arkansas State baseball hosts UT Arlington this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (9-17, 4-5 SBC)
vs UT Arlington (14-18, 5-4)
Friday, April 16-Sunday, April 18, 2021
6:00 PM CT (Fri.) | 6:00 PM CT (Sat.) | 1:00 PM (Sun.)
Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field • Jonesboro, Ark.
95. 3 The Ticket / ESPN+
PITCHING PROBABLES
FRIDAY: RHP Brandon Hudson (2-0, 5.23 ERA, 20.2 IP, 13 K) vs RHP Carlos Tavera (0-4, 4.62 ERA, 37.0 IP, 59 K)
SATURDAY: RHP Will Nash (1-3, 5.55, 24.1 IP, 17 K) vs LHP Kody Bullard (5-2, 2.64, 44.1 IP, 43 K)
SUNDAY: RHP Carter Holt (1-2, 6.60, 30.0 IP, 21 K) vs RHP David Moffat (3-1, 2.68, 43.2 IP, 29 K)
LEADING OFF
The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,343-1,656-10 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.
The Red Wolves are entering the weekend series after dropping a hard-fought 18-10 affair at third-ranked Mississippi State on Tuesday. Last weekend, the Red Wolves salvaged the third game of a series at Louisiana.
UT Arlington leads the all-time series versus Arkansas State by a 47-38 mark, having won the last five contests.
Ben Klutts is riding a team-best five-game hitting streak entering the weekend. During that stretch, Klutts is hitting .400 with two doubles and slugging .500.
A-State enters the weekend series ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in home runs per game (1.04) (as of games played through 4/14), as well as in on-base percentage (.368) and runs per game (6.1). The Red Wolves rank seventh overall in the league with 27 round-trippers. A-State also ranks fifth in doubles per game in the conference (1.77).
Tyler Duncan ranks inside the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in seven offensive categories.
LAST TIME OUT
Arkansas State put up 10 runs for the second straight game and third time in the last five contests in an 18-10 loss at No. 3 Mississippi State.
After MSU led off with a solo homer to take a 1-0 lead, the Red Wolves answered with a Jake Gish solo shot in the second and two runs in the third to lead 3-1. The Bulldogs then scored 17 unanswered runs, including a 12-run eighth inning to lead 18-3.
In the ninth, the Scarlet and Black did not go away quietly, rallying for seven runs before the Bulldogs ended the threat with no further damage.
LAST 5 GAMES
Arkansas State has gone 2-3 in its last five games, although four of those games were against top-50 RPI foes in Louisiana and No. 3 Mississippi State. Ben Klutts and Jaylon Deshazier have been strong at the plate for A-State, hitting at .400 and .316 clips respectively.
Jake Gish returned to the lineup in Lafayette and has come on strong with three extra-base hits - hitting a home run in back-to-back games and slugging .786.
DUNCAN AT THE DISH
Tyler Duncan has had a strong start to the season at the plate for Arkansas State. The senior ranks inside the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference in seven categories and is among the top 100 in the NCAA in three of those. FULL BREAKDOWN ON PAGE 3.
The Sooke, British Columbia, native is on pace to put up career-best numbers that surpass his first two seasons in Jonesboro. His 6 homers has surpassed his previous two years’ total, while his 8 doubles is nearing the 12 he tallied in 2019 and 2020. Duncan is also slugging at a .588 clip, while his average (.314) is currently a career best.
HUDSON TAKING ADVANTAGE OF STARTING OPPORTUNITY
Brandon Hudson earned a victory in his first career start on March 23 versus Murray State, and that performance was good enough for him to earn his first career Sun Belt Conference start on April 1 versus in-state rival Little Rock.
Hudson tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his first start, allowing one hit. The Roland, Arkansas, native struck out three and walked a pair to earn the victory. In his second start, on April 1 versus Little Rock, Hudson delivered another gem. He tossed a career-high 6.0 innings and limited the Trojans to two runs on four hits.
In his two starts, Hudson combined for 11.0 innings, only allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six.
