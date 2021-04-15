Arkansas State track & field prepares to host 2021 Red Wolves Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re getting close to a busy weekend for the Red Wolves.
You have the Pack Day Spring Football Game plus baseball at home. You also have A-State track and field this weekend.
The Red Wolves Open begins Friday at 3pm with the hammer throw, long jump, pole vault, and the javelin. Saturday’s slate starts at 10am, track events begin at 1pm. A-State has already recorded 12 victories in outdoor competition this spring.
The reigning Sun Belt indoor champs ramping up towards more hardware down the road.
“Well, it’s nice to be competing outdoor, I’ll tell you that,” said head coach Dr. Jim Patchell. “Obviously last year we didn’t have an outdoor season. Looking forward to having a meet this weekend. We haven’t had one, the last meet we had here was the Conference Championship in 2019. Before a couple weeks ago, that was our last outdoor meet. Pretty good outdoor season so far, we’re about midway through, you know doing quite a bit of volume. We haven’t backed off yet to get ready for conference championship. But we’re looking pretty good at this point.”
