Boy accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police took a boy into custody after they say he made threats on social media to “shoot up the school.”
Greg Brannon, the dean of students at Valley View Junior High School, called Officer Chad Elrod around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, about the threats.
According to the initial incident report, a 14-year-old boy “made threats to shoot up the school tomorrow.”
Police say he also threatened to shoot another 14-year-old boy.
After receiving the student’s contact information, Elrod and Detective Bill Brown went to the boy’s home where his parents agreed to an interview at the police department.
Elrod drove the juvenile suspect to the police department and left him in Brown’s custody.
“The juvenile was released to his parents and this case has been transferred to the Juvenile Court,” Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said on Thursday.
Region 8 News has contacted Superintendent Bryan Russell’s office for comment, but he was unavailable at the time of publication.
We will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.