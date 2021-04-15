Catalytic converter bill approved in House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A bill that would require buyers of used catalytic converters in the state to maintain certain records received overwhelming support Thursday in the State House.
The House voted 91-0, with one voting present, to approve HB 1012, sponsored by Rep. Johnny Rye (R-Trumann). The bill was filed last year after an increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Arkansas.
Jonesboro police said last year that at least 80 catalytic converters have been stolen there since 2019.
According to the bill, scrap metal dealers would be required to keep a clearly identifiable date and time-stamped digital photo of the seller, scrap metal in the form it was purchased and catalytic converter if any.
Also, the buyer of a used catalytic converter would have to keep electronic records on the issue. They include:
- The name and home address of the buyer and name and home address of the seller.
- The license plate of the seller’s vehicle.
- The seller’s driver’s license number or a government ID.
- The number of used catalytic converters purchased.
- And a photo of the used catalytic converter or used catalytic converters purchased.
The records would have to be kept for one year and would be available to law enforcement, cities and counties, plus could be used in court proceedings.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
