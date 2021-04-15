Chelsea Dungee & Destiny Slocum picked in top 15 of 2021 WNBA Draft

Despite only playing at Arkansas for one year, Slocum left her mark on the program. As a WBCA All-American Honorable Mention and a Second Team All-SEC selection, her impact on the court was not overlooked. Slocum, who earned All-Conference honors in the Big 10 (Maryland), the Pac-12 (Oregon State 2x) and the SEC during her illustrious college career, was second on the team in scoring (15.0 points per game), while leading the Hogs in assists (3.9 assists per game). She scored in double-figures in 23 of her 27 games played at Arkansas, and went for 20+ in five games this season, including three times in her final six games of the regular season. Like Dungee, Slocum was even better in SEC play, upping her scoring average (15.9) and her assists per game average (4.5). The Oregon State transfer’s elite decision making was also on display during league play, as her 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was the third best mark in the SEC.