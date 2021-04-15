Congregational Health Alliance targets community needs through churches

“When you think about a faith-based organization, a church home, so to speak, that’s a place where people are very comfortable,” Summitt said. “They have facilities that are usually available for meetings and they’re happy to share those facilities. And so when we can go to the people in a place where they’re comfortable in a trusted environment. We can talk with them about healthcare issues. One of the things that we do with churches is bring in seminars or maybe just lunch presentations for a senior meeting about specific healthcare issues, but we also work with those congregations when they have an individual member who is struggling to get the health care they need, whether that’s being able to afford their medications, whether it’s transportation to doctor’s offices, whether it might be some more resources or some issue that the patient has ...like dementia or the caregivers are looking for some advanced care for that patient we try to navigate. That’s my role. I’m a navigator for those members in those congregations who are needing some help, but just don’t know where to turn.”