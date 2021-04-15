Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:44 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:35 p.m., Thursday, April 15, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 332,949 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 261,043 confirmed cases
    • 71,906 probable cases
  • 325,369 recoveries
  • 1,843 active cases
    • 1,255 confirmed active cases
    • 588 probable active cases
  • 5,686 total deaths
    • 4,520 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,166 deaths among probable cases
  • 153 currently hospitalized
    • 57 in ICU
    • 18 on ventilators
  • 3,462,377 people total have been tested
    • 8.9% positive PCR tests
    • 15.6% positive antigen tests
  • 3,116,375 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, April 15:

  1. Pulaski: 35
  2. Benton: 31
  3. Washington: 26

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,108 29 2,977 102 21,397
Clay 1,734 11 1,673 50 18,201
Cleburne 1,954 7 1,873 73 22,591
Craighead 13,201 98 12,924 178 120,529
Crittenden 5,933 42 5,793 96 42,814
Cross 1,936 10 1,877 49 16,530
Greene 6,050 26 5,948 75 49,250
Independence 3,734 13 3,599 122 42,007
Jackson 3,210 1 3,170 38 27,209
Lawrence 2,079 9 2,027 43 15,246
Mississippi 5,783 23 5,653 107 40,989
Poinsett 3,136 17 3,042 77 27,621
Randolph 2,074 10 2,017 47 20,125
St. Francis 3,553 21 3,491 41 31,133
Sharp 1,566 12 1,509 45 17,528
Stone 984 1 953 30 12,142
White 7,886 52 7,714 118 53,555
Woodruff 642 7 623 12 8,610

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

