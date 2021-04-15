Hoxie High School Principal placed on administrative leave

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The high school principal at Hoxie is now on administrative leave, the school district’s attorney said Thursday.
Attorney Rebecca Worsham said in a statement to Region 8 News that Lori McKenzie was placed on leave.
“The Hoxie High School principal is currently on administrative leave. Superintendent Kelly Gillham will be assuming the role of principal during this time to ensure the success of our students and staff,” Worsham said in the statement. “Due to personnel privacy laws, the District cannot provide more information.”
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
