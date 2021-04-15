Man arrested on drug dealing charge following home search

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is free on bond after investigators say they found him with more than 80 grams of meth.
Officers with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Street Crimes Unit and the Manila Police Department arrested Steven Hamilton, 42, on Tuesday, April 13, following a search of his home in Manila.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, investigators found 80.5 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, digital scales, and a pipe used for smoking meth.
Officers took Hamilton to the Mississippi County Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.
According to online jail records, Hamilton was released Wednesday afternoon after posting a $30,000 bond.
