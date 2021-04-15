New Lake City mayor wants to bring community together

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been two weeks since Lake City Mayor Cameron Tate took office, and he has already been busy playing catch up for the last few months that the mayor’s office has been vacant.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Mayor Tate.
The mayor has had to take on the water and wastewater department, keeping him super busy until he “can get somebody hired.”
Over the past couple of weeks, Mayor Tate says the city has filled potholes on some streets in town, order a new light pole, and other unfinished business.
He says he is wanting to expand Lake City by bringing in new businesses and bring the community together by building a dog park.
The mayor is hoping that after the city is all caught up that he can finally begin his plan.
“I’m hoping after that I can slow down and see what needs to be done better,” he said.
