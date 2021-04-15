Pedestrian struck and killed on interstate

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died this week when a car struck him on an Arkansas interstate.
The incident happened Tuesday, April 13, at 9:36 p.m. on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report.
Jesse Cox, 61, of Searcy was standing in the middle lane when an eastbound 2015 Kia Soul struck and killed him.
According to Trooper Louis Keller’s report, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time.
