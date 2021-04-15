Pocahontas community honors officer killed 30 years ago Thursday

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - On April 15, 1991, Pocahontas officer Scotty Lee Bennett was killed in the line of duty. Memorials and tributes are laced throughout Pocahontas City Hall and the Pocahontas Police Department.
You can’t go through the department without seeing some sort of tribute to Officer Bennett.
“I just want him to be remembered as he was one of the good guys,” Kevin Foust, close friend of Bennett said. “[He’s] just a great guy, always smiling, and always joking and laughing around.”
Foust served with Bennett at the Pocahontas Police Department. Bennett was there when Foust got married, Foust watched Bennett’s three kids grow up.
“Our wives have been friends, attended ASU together, and we spent a lot of time together at work and away from work,” Foust said. “Not only was he a fellow officer, he and I were best friends.”
Kevin recalls a conversation he had with the Police Chief, shortly after Scotty’s death.
“[You can] keep the dispatcher spot, take [Scotty’s] spot on the street, or you can walk away from the place and nobody would ever think of you for that,” Foust said.
Foust chose to serve the same position Scotty filled to honor him. Now, 30 years later, Foust wants to keep the memory of Scotty Lee Bennett alive.
“I just don’t want to forget the guy or what he meant to the Pocahontas community and what he meant to a lot of us,” Foust said.
When it comes to his death, Dwight Sullinger was convicted by the Arkansas Supreme Court for first-degree murder in the killing of Bennett.
He applied for clemency, with the state board discussing the application Thursday. Foust’s reaction when he learned that a few months ago was one of shock.
“To be on the 30-year anniversary, kind of a gut punch,” Foust said. “I just hope that justice would continue to be served here and I don’t have any ill will, it’s just there are consequences for our actions.”
Region 8 News reached out to the State Parole Board, and we were told the board’s non-binding recommendation will be released to Gov. Asa Hutchinson Monday.
Officer Bennett’s wife says she’s been blown away by the support her family has received, adding her main focus Thursday is honoring her late husband.
