Pursuit along I-555 leads to arrest

POINSETT CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A pursuit along I-555 in Poinsett County Wednesday has a Jonesboro man facing fleeing and drug charges, according to authorities.
LaQuinton Lauderdale, 24, of Jonesboro was arrested Wednesday evening after the pursuit, which ended in the Marked Tree/Payneway area.
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that his department got a call about a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, about a person being wanted out of Jonesboro.
A deputy then was stationed along I-555 and noticed a vehicle, Molder said.
Marked Tree police were able to put down spike strips, which was able to stop the vehicle.
Lauderdale was arrested without incident on suspicion of felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). He was booked into the Poinsett County jail around 9 p.m. Wednesday and is awaiting a probable cause hearing, possibly on Friday, Molder said.
