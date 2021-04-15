Region 8 schools prep for prom

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three schools in Northeast Arkansas decided to have their proms in Embassy Suites’ new ballroom, as it’s one of the only venues with enough space due to COVID-19 regulations.
Jamie Larkin, a teacher and prom sponsor at Riverside High School, said that their prom was initially supposed to happen at the Cooper Alumni Center on Arkansas State University. However, the venue didn’t have enough room for the students and their dates.
That’s when Trumann High School suggested Embassy Suites.
”Last year, we were planning on doing it at Embassy Suites,” said Kristin Austin, a prom sponsor for Trumann High School. “And we also had to cancel. But masks are strongly encouraged so kids can wear the masks if they choose to.”
Jonesboro High School will also hold its prom at the Embassy Suites at the beginning of May.
Each prom will do things a little differently, as Riverside will not have a dance floor, but will feature a DJ and a buffet.
Trumann, on the other hand, will have a dance floor, but dances will be scheduled at specific times, and only last around 15 minutes each.
Dinner will be served on plates in a banquet style.
