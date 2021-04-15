Report; VA asking for virtual feedback on improving veteran care in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal agency is asking for help in improving health care for veterans in the state, with officials saying the work can provide feedback on ways to help.
According to content partner KARK, the VA is hosting virtual listening sessions, starting April 26, to allow veterans to address concerns, frustrations and ways to help the healthcare system.
Officials said Thursday that the sessions are also geared toward veterans in rural areas, who may use technology as part of their healthcare needs.
The information from the sessions will also be given to Congress, KARK reported.
